Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

