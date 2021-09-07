Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $6,446.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.