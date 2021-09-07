Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

SWIR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 215,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

