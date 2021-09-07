Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $178.24 million and a P/E ratio of -20.59. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

