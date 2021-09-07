Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

