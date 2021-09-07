Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.19.

SXYAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 target price on Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,764. Sika has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.