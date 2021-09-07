SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.00

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.00 and last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.62.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5,615.50, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 86.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,779.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

