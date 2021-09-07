Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.80

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVKEF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

