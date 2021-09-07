SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Declares GBX 3.40 Dividend

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SL Private Equity stock opened at GBX 464.36 ($6.07) on Tuesday. SL Private Equity has a 52 week low of GBX 295.67 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 492.50 ($6.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 443.85. The company has a market cap of £713.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.88.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

