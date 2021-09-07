Societe Generale Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

