Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Software Acquisition Group Inc III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SWAGU stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

