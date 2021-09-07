Solanium (SLIM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.50 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00007441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 172.3% against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $174.62 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00141236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00195169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.30 or 0.07611422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,120.47 or 1.00198101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.32 or 0.00919887 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

