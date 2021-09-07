SolFarm (TULIP) Hits Market Cap of $23.82 Million

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, SolFarm has traded up 133.4% against the US dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $29.22 or 0.00057412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a total market cap of $23.82 million and $4.92 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00141406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00193480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.92 or 0.07681131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,650.71 or 0.99504545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00917460 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

