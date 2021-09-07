South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 4th

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.
Several research firms have issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
