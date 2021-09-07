South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 4th

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

