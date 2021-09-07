South32’s (S32) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.60. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 182.55 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -61.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s dividend payout ratio is -0.81%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

