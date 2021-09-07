Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

