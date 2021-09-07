Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
SWX stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
