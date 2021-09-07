Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.