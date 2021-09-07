SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Stake Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $166.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

