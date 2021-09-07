SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

