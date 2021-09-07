SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

