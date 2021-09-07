Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 5,975 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,158 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.62. 44,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

