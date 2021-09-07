Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.4% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

PLD traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.43. 43,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.