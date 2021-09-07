Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,775 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. 169,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,536. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

