Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,882.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,394.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.