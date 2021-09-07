Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average of $146.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

