Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $419.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

