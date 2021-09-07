Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 216,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 208,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

