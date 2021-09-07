Spinnaker Trust Invests $206,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,943. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.