Spinnaker Trust Sells 182 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 32,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 93,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

