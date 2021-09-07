Spinnaker Trust Sells 34,507 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,507 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 342,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 315,904 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 166,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,247. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

