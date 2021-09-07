Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $24,820,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,464,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXM opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

