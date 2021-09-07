Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,931 shares during the period. Square comprises about 5.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,341,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 22,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after acquiring an additional 433,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.80. 53,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

