Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Square by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 236.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.