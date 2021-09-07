STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 292.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,851 shares of company stock worth $47,327,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.