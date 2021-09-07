STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.40

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.40 and last traded at $161.84, with a volume of 8692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.52.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,851 shares of company stock worth $47,327,715. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.