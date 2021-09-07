STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

