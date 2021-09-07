STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.10 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $105.10 million and $2.86 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002548 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00146581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00731717 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

