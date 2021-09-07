STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE:STE opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS has a 12 month low of $155.99 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

