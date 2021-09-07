Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

SEOAY opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

