Strike Price Tops $58.79 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $58.79 or 0.00125792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $174.55 million and $22.93 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00173384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.43 or 0.07505198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 0.99756587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00884858 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

