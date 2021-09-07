Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,828 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 349,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

