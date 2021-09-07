Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.43. The company had a trading volume of 103,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

