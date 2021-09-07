Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 672 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. 298,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,699,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.