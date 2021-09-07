Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.60 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,221 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 311,489 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

