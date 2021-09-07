Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 508,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627,901. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

