SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $571.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

