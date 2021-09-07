SVB Leerink Raises Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $6.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 935,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,720. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $989.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.