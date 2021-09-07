SVB Leerink Weighs in on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.89) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.40). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.