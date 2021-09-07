Swiss National Bank Acquires 79,134 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $39,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Dropbox by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 25.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dropbox by 24.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBX stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

