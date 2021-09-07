Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Altice USA worth $32,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 119,079 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,270,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.